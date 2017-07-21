First ‘Jigsaw’ Trailer

One of the highest grossing horror franchises of all time is back, taking the Jigsaw killer’s signature brand of twisted scenarios to the next level. JIGSAW is directed by Michael Spierig and Peter Spierig (UNDEAD, DAYBREAKERS, PREDESTINATION and the forthcoming WINCHESTER starring Helen Mirren).

The Spierig Brothers will appear at San Diego Comic Con International for a special ‘Reinventing Horror’ panel on July 21 and SAW franchise star Tobin Bell will sign autographs.

JIGSAW creeps into cinemas November 2 with Halloween advance screenings October 31.