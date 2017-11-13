Filming Commences On “Standing Up For Sunny” With U.S Actor – Rj Mitte

Ticket to Ride are thrilled to announce principal photography commences today, Monday November 13th on Steven Vidler’s romantic comedy Standing up for Sunny with support from Headgear Films, Spectrum Films, Create NSW and VA Digital Hire.

The four-week shoot will take place in Sydney, starring an exciting young cast lead by RJ Mitte best known as Walter ‘White Junior’ in the critically acclaimed series Breaking Bad, Philippa Northeast (Home & Away) and Sam Reid (Prime Suspect 1973). Ticket to Ride Distribution hold the distribution rights for the world.

Standing up for Sunny follows an isolated guy – Travis (Mitte) with cerebral palsy who is railroaded into helping a shy comedienne Sunny (Northeast) and finds love and acceptance through stand-up comedy.

Vidler says:

“I’m incredibly excited to start shooting this film. It’s been a wonderful experience developing the script with some amazing people. Now seeing it brought to life by our fantastic cast lead by RJ Mitte is a huge buzz.”

Mitte says:

“I’m really excited to be a part of this well-rounded movie with a great team of individuals. I can’t wait for the audience to be able to be a part of this story and go on this journey with us.”

Standing Up for Sunny will be produced by Jamie Hilton, Michael Pontin, Drew Bailey. Executive producers include Phil Hunt, Compton Ross and Josh Pomeranz

This is writer/director Vidler’s sophomore feature following his successful debut Blackrock the winner of the AACTA Award for Best Film in 1997.