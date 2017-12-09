‘Entebbe’ Official Trailer

The official trailer for José Padilha’s ‘Entebbe’ is now online.

About the film
ENTEBBE is based on the 1976 true story of four hijackers who took a plane hostage and forced it to land in Entebbe, Uganda, while they demanded the release of dozens of Palestinian terrorists. The ticking-clock thriller follows the hijackers and hostages as well as the political leaders trying to decide whether to negotiate or send an elite special forces unit on a dramatic rescue mission to free the hostages.

The film stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Brühl, Eddie Marsan, Ben Schnetzer and Denis Ménochet

ENTEBBE is TBC in Australian cinemas

