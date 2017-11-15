Dendy Marquee to Host ‘Blade of the Immortal’ Fan Force screenings in QLD & SA

By on inMoviesMovie news

Dendy Marquee brings you two special screenings of  Takashi Miike‘s Blade of the Immortal in QLD and SA.

About the film
Manji, a highly skilled samurai, becomes cursed with immortality after a legendary battle. Haunted by the brutal murder of his sister, Manji knows that only fighting evil will regain his soul. He promises to help a young girl named Rin avenge her parents, who were killed by a group of master swordsmen led by ruthless warrior Anotsu. The mission will change Manji in ways he could never imagine – the 100th film by master director Takashi Miike.

Screening Details:

  • SOUTH AUSTRALIA – Sunday the 3rd of December at 6:30pm at Wallis Mitcham, SA. Get tickets here
  • QUEENSLAND – Sunday the 10th of December at 6:30pm at Reading Cinemas Harbour Town, QLD. Get tickets here

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *