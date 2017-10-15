DARKEST HOUR to Headline Veteran’s Film Festival

Universal Pictures is delighted to announce that Joe Wright’s thrilling and inspiring film DARKEST HOUR will open the 2017 Veteran’s Film Festival, on Wednesday 18th October at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

The annual Veterans Film Festival – this year in conjunction with RSL National – showcases stories that promote a greater understanding about veterans, their families, first responders and the impact of warfare on society. All films submitted to the official competition will be eligible to compete for the coveted Red Poppy Awards.

“Darkest Hour is a remarkable film”, said Tom Papas, Festival Director. “Gary Oldman’s transformation into Churchill is amazing, and his performance is Oscar-worthy. We are thrilled to be premiering Darkest Hour in Canberra”.

Darkest Hour, directed by Joe Wright (Atonement, Pride & Prejudice) stars Gary Oldman in a career defining performance as Winston Churchill. Oldman is supported by Ben Mendelsohn as King George VI, Kristin Scott Thomas as his wife, Clementine Churchill, and Lily James as Elizabeth Layton, Churchill’s secretary.

Darkest Hour is in Australian cinemas 11th January.

www.darkesthourmovie.com.au

www.veteransfilmfestival.com