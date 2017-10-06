‘CONOR McGREGOR – NOTORIOUS’ Trailer

Follow one of sport’s most unforgettable journeys as the unflinching and brutally honest documentary, CONOR McGREGOR – NOTORIOUS, arrives in Australian cinemas from November 9 and on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital on November 29.

Kickboxing since the age of 12, Dublin-born Conor McGregor has gone from a plumbing apprenticeship and a life on benefits to being the current UFC Featherweight Champion and the biggest fight sports star in the world. Just 29 years old and a pro-fighter since 2008, with 15 wins by knock out under his belt, McGregor is an icon to his faithful fans who remain absorbed by his peerless skill, his fearless attitude and his infamous swagger. Much more than that though, McGregor is a personality who is hard to ignore and is admired within and without the world of UFC for his unrivalled passion, dedication and commitment.