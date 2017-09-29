Chris Hemsworth & Mark Ruffalo to Host ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Sydney Premiere

The mighty Thor and Hulk will smash Sydney on Sunday October 15, as Australian mega star Chris Hemsworth,  Mark Ruffalo, and director Taika Waititi, will hit the ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ red carpet* at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter.

In addition, the official premiere for the film will happen a couple of days earlier in Robina, Queensland, with director Taika Waititi, producer Brad Winderbaum and Chris Hemsworth  doing the honours.

*Further details, including VIP guests and time will be added close to the event.

 

