Artist, activist and filmmaker, Ai Weiwei, to travel to Australia for release of HUMAN FLOW

Roadshow Films announced today that HUMAN FLOW, by director Ai Weiwei, will be released in cinemas on March 15, 2018, coinciding with the renowned artists’ visit to Australia to participate in the 21st Biennale of Sydney.

Over 65 million people around the world have been forced from their homes to escape famine, climate change and war in the greatest human displacement since World War II. HUMAN FLOW, an epic film journey led by the internationally renowned artist Ai Weiwei, gives a powerful visual expression to this massive human migration. The documentary elucidates both the staggering scale of the refugee crisis and its profoundly personal human impact.

Captured over the course of an eventful year in 23 countries, the film follows a chain of urgent human stories that stretches across the globe in countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, France, Greece, Germany, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Mexico, and Turkey. HUMAN FLOW is a witness to its subjects and their desperate search for safety, shelter and justice: from teeming refugee camps to perilous ocean crossings to barbed-wire borders; from dislocation and disillusionment to courage, endurance and adaptation; from the haunting lure of lives left behind to the unknown potential of the future. HUMAN FLOW comes at a crucial time when tolerance, compassion and trust are needed more than ever.

This visceral work of cinema is a testament to the unassailable human spirit and poses one of the questions that will define this century: Will our global society emerge from fear, isolation, and self-interest and choose a path of openness, freedom, and respect for humanity?

Participant Media and AC Films present the Ai Weiwei film. Additionally, the film was produced by Ai Weiwei, Chin-chin Yap and Heino Deckert with Andy Cohen of AC Films and Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann of Participant Media as the executive producers.

Coinciding with the film’s release, Ai Weiwei will be in Australia for Sydney Biennale.

His work Law of the Journey, a 70 metre suspended inflatable rubber raft with figures, will form part of the Biennale and will be on display at UNESCO World Heritage Site, Cockatoo Island from 16 March until 11 June 2018.

Join the HUMAN FLOW Australian Facebook community at www.facebook.com/HumanFlowAU