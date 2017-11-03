Alibaba founder Jack Ma stars in new Kung Fu Movie

Alibaba founder and eccentric billionaire Jack Ma leads an all star cast in Gong Shou Doa ( The Art of Attack and Defence) a short movie promoting the benefits of traditional Chinese Martial Arts ‘Tai Chi’ to be released on November 11 on Yonuku, a Chinese YouTube competitor. Ma has been practising Tai Chi since 1988.

Ma who is now worth over $40 billion took time out to work alongside a stellar line up of Chinese stars including Tony Jaa, Donnie Yen, Wu Jing of Wolf Warriors 2 fame and the legendary Jet Li. However all eyes are on Chinese/ Australian Natasha Liu Bordizzo the star of the ‘Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny’ who is the only woman to feature in the star line up. Liu Bordizzo is coming up in the Hugh Jackman lead film The Greatest Showman and Hotel Mumbai alongside Armie Hammer and Dev Patel.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo says:

“Being invited to participate as the only woman in a cast of martial arts legends is an honour. This film will be iconic as it’s the first time Jack Ma is seen fighting on screen . These are martial arts masters and to have the opportunity to learn from them is a career highlight”

Jet Li writes:

“We all know Jack is a Taiji Master himself and it will be definitely be an exciting short film to watch”

The movie appearance is not the first time Ma has stepped into the spotlight having previously dressed up and impersonated Michael Jackson for the Alibaba 18th Birthday event.