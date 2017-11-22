PlayStation launch new party titles to PlayLink perfect for gaming with friends and family

Sony Interactive Entertainment Australia is excited to announce the addition of three new party titles to the PlayLink range; welcoming Hidden Agenda, Knowledge is Power and SingStar Celebration to the line-up of games on PlayLink, available from 22 November.

PlayLink is exclusive to PlayStation 4 and allows players to use their smartphone or tablet device, TV and PS4 console to play in a group setting, for a truly fun and dynamic experience. Simple and easy to set up, all you need to do is hook up your smartphone or tablet to a connected PS4 to get the party started.

The new titles in the PlayLink range offer something for everyone, making it perfect for playing with friends and family. The party range now includes:

Hidden Agenda: The gritty crime thriller that will put friendships to the test. The narrative-driven adventure drops gamers into a detective thriller rife with chilling moral dilemmas that may determine life or death. Up to six can join in to make tough decisions about how the story unfolds, however the plot will thicken as players start to work towards different objectives.

Hidden Agenda will be available via the PlayStation Store and in select Australian retailers on 22 November 2017, with a recommended retail price of $24.95 AUD.

Knowledge is Power: A fun packed quiz everyone will enjoy. Players will be injected into a virtual game show scenario to answer a variety of trivia questions in attempt to outsmart up to five opponents. Players will need to keep their wits about them, with power plays and challenges thrown into the mix to keep them on their toes. This game is all about speed and accuracy in the face of some wickedly crafted distractions – so who’s up to the task?

Knowledge is Power will be available via the PlayStation Store and in select Australian retailers on 22 November 2017, with a recommended retail price of $24.95 AUD.

SingStar Celebration: SingStar is back! Now Aussies will be able to raise the roof with the much-loved PlayStation classic, offering the perfect mix of party classics and brand new must-sing tracks. Whether you want to belt out a top hit, get into the groove with some hip-hop or test your tune with a ballad you and your friends can now create the ultimate party and put your vocal chords to the test. Players can use either a SingStar mic or combine your smartphone with the SingStar Mic App.

SingStar Celebration will be available in select Australian retailers on 22 November 2017, with a recommended retail price of $24.95 AUD.

That’s You!: The original PlayLink title, combines questions, drawing, posing, laughter and innuendo as you find out how well you really know your friends. With 1,000 possible questions, That’s You! helps you get to know the people in the room with touch-screen drawing, writing and photo activities. Set off on a journey of discovery through ten beautiful locations.

That’s You! supports two-to-six players and is available now on PlayStation Store and in select Australian retailers for a recommended retail price of $24.95 AUD.