New Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds Video

Sony Interactive Entertainment Australia is excited to share a new video showcasing how Guerilla Games created the enigmatic Banuk tribe, ahead of the release of Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds next week on 7 November .





The Frozen Wilds, an expansion for Horizon Zero Dawn, is set in the icy wasteland known as ‘The Cut,’ where the bravest hunters of the Banuk tribe test themselves against the elements and the machines, but only few live to tell the tale.





For the team at Guerrilla, Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds was an opportunity to go back and delve into the culture of one of Horizon Zero Dawn’s most mysterious tribes, known for their rugged individuality, nomadic existence and harmonious relationship with natural and machine life.





Studio Art Director Jan-Bart van Beek, Narrative Director John Gonzalez, Lead Concept Artist Roland IJzermans and Lead Writer Ben McCaw talk about the development of the Banuk tribe, and the ways in which Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds builds on the foundations laid in Horizon Zero Dawn.