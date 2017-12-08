Ea And Hazelight Announce A Friends Pass Free Trial For Co-Op Adventure Game, A Way Out

Today at The Game Awards 2017, the highly-anticipated narrative-driven EA Originals title, A Way Out, announced that players can download the friends pass free trial* for players to enjoy the entire co-op experience with a friend who has purchased the full game. A Way Out will be available as a digital download for players worldwide beginning March 23, 2018 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin for PC.

“A Way Out is a unique co-op experience. The two main characters, Leo, who is cocky and quick to use force, and Vincent, who is controlled and calm, each come with their own history that players will discover as they play. The story is a genre-transcending narrative that’s meant to be played with someone you know,” said Josef Fares, Writer and Director at Hazelight. “We developed the game to be experienced with a friend on the couch, but since that isn’t possible for everyone, those who download the friend’s pass free-trial will be able to play the entire game online with a friend who owns the full game and still get an awesome experience.”

From the studio that created the critically-acclaimed title, Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons, comes the co-op only action adventure game, A Way Out. The story of two unique main characters, Leo and Vincent, begins in prison, where they will need to build a relationship with one another, based on trust. A Way Out is an entirely co-op only game, meant to be played on a couch or online with a friend. Players will learn to work together to break Leo and Vincent out of prison and navigate the story beyond. Purchase the game and pick a friend who enjoys varied gameplay and cinematic moments, then share the experience online via the friends pass free trial.

With a truly unique variety of gameplay offerings, A Way Out has options that will appeal to players of all types. Action, puzzles, mini-games and adventure are woven together in a compelling plot that will keep players on their toes, with zero repetition throughout.

For more information on EA Originals and A Way Out, please visit https://www.ea.com/ea-originals