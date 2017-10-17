Introducing the limited edition Star Wars Battlefront II PlayStation 4 bundles

Sony Interactive Entertainment Australia has revealed two limited edition Star Wars Battlefront II PlayStation 4 bundles to be released on 14 November, celebrating the return of the epic sci-fi saga.

The first limited edition console is a customised PS4 Pro system, matching Dualshock 4 wireless controller and a physical copy of the Star Wars Battlefront II Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition. The Star Wars-themed PS4 Pro is decorated with the iconic Galactic Empire and Resistance emblems, as well as an insignia for Inferno Squad – the specialist Imperial squad featured in the game’s campaign.

The second limited edition console is a 1TB grey PlayStation 4, which also has the trio of emblems, emblazoned on the console and insignias and logos on its Dualshock 4 controller.

The Deluxe Edition of the game included in both bundles lets players begin their journey three days earlier than the Standard Edition and also comes with premium digital content, including upgraded versions of all four trooper classes and instant access to elite hero and starfighter epic Star Cards.

The limited edition Star Wars Battlefront II PlayStation 4 Pro console bundle will be available with an RRP of $659.95 AUD from select retailers, while the 1TB PlayStation 4 console bundle will be available from RRP $549.95 AUD.