Veruca Salt Announce Bloods As Very Special Guests For Syd & Melb Shows

Frontier Touring are thrilled to announce Sydney three-piece Bloods will join alt-rock legends Veruca Salt as very special guests for their Sydney and Melbourne headline shows next March.

VERUCA SALT AUSTRALIA TOUR

MARCH 2018

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS BLOODS

Presented by

Frontier Touring

Thursday 1 March

Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW

18+

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Friday 9 March

170 Russell | Melbourne, VIC

18+

moshtix.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849

A DAY ON THE GREEN SHOWS

The Living End, Spiderbait, Veruca Salt, The Lemonheads, Tumbleweed and

The Fauves

Visit adayonthegreen.com.au for more information on these outdoor shows:

Saturday 24 February

Bimbadgen | Hunter Valley NSW

Sunday 25 February

Sirromet Wines | Mt Cotton QLD

Saturday 10 March

Josef Chromy Wines | Launceston TAS

Sunday 11 March

Mt Duneed Estate | Geelong VIC

Saturday 17 March

Leconfield Wines | McLaren Vale SA* The Lemonheads not performing