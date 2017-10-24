Veruca Salt Announce Bloods As Very Special Guests For Syd & Melb Shows

Frontier Touring are thrilled to announce Sydney three-piece Bloods will join alt-rock legends Veruca Salt as very special guests for their Sydney and Melbourne headline shows next March.
VERUCA SALT AUSTRALIA TOUR
MARCH 2018
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS BLOODS
Presented by
Frontier Touring
Thursday 1 March
Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW
18+
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Friday 9 March
170 Russell | Melbourne, VIC
18+
moshtix.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849
A DAY ON THE GREEN SHOWS
The Living End, Spiderbait, Veruca Salt, The Lemonheads, Tumbleweed and
The Fauves
Visit adayonthegreen.com.au for more information on these outdoor shows:
Saturday 24 February
Bimbadgen | Hunter Valley NSW
Sunday 25 February
Sirromet Wines | Mt Cotton QLD
Saturday 10 March
Josef Chromy Wines | Launceston TAS
Sunday 11 March
Mt Duneed Estate | Geelong VIC
Saturday 17 March
Leconfield Wines | McLaren Vale SA* The Lemonheads not performing
