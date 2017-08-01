To celebrate the release of Wind River, in cinemas August 10, together with Icon Film Distribution, we are giving you the chance to win:

About Wind River

Oscar®-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan makes his directorial debut with the final film in his trilogy of screenplays on the American frontier (including Sicario & Hell or High Water). Academy Award®-nominee, Jeremy Renner is Cory Lambert, a local game tracker who stumbles upon the body of a murdered teenage girl, frozen in the desolate wilderness of the Wind River Indian Reservation. Still trying to come to terms with the death of his own teenage daughter, Cory is forced, most brutally, to confront his own past. When rookie FBI agent Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen) is assigned to the case, she enlists Cory’s help to navigate the unfamiliar terrain and unforgiving conditions as the two venture deep into a world ravaged by violence and the elements. WIND RIVER is a stark look at life on the edge of an imposing wilderness, where the rule of law is eclipsed by the laws of nature.

Wind River – In Cinemas August 10



