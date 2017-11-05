Schoolies and Leavers Week is just around the corner, and excitement is building across Australia! If you haven’t already booked, join the party at Sure Thing and get the best week of your life sorted. With Sure Thing, you can plan the holiday of a lifetime and celebrate the end of your high-school era in a big way!

Sure Thing has accommodation packages across Australia, including three awesome Western Australia locations – Busselton , Dunsborough and Rottnest Island. Packages are available to book now at www.surething.com.au, so get in quick!

To celebrate upcoming Leavers events in WA, Sure Thing is giving one lucky Spotlight Report reader a Tandem Skydive Experience in Busselton, valued at $449.00 including:

1 x 8,000ft Busselton Tandem Skydive Experience, with Handcam Video and Photos

Competition closes Monday 13 November, 2017

Competition open for Australian residents only

Winner must be in WA during Schoolies and Leavers Week to claim the prize

Winner will be notified by email



Any duplicate/suspicious entry will be disqualified

Competition subjected to terms and conditions (see below)

Book the ultimate Leavers Week with Sure Thing

Terms & Conditions

1. Spotlight Report take no responsibility for any accident, before, during or after the jump.

2. Flights & travel not included.

3. While all attempts are made to supply prizes at the completion of a competition, no responsibility will be held by Spotlight Report to supply prizes if for unseen circumstances they are not available.

4. Staff of this site and their immediate families are not eligible to participate in the competition.

5. Participants must be over 18 years old or have a parent or legal guardian present on jump day.

6. Jump to be completed at Skydive Geronimo Busselton location during Leavers Week. All skydives are subject to the Skydive Geronimo Terms and Conditions of Service.

7. The prize is transferrable.

8. No responsibility will be taken for any entries that may have been lost. The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered upon.