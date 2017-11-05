Schoolies and Leavers Week is just around the corner, and excitement is building across Australia! If you haven’t already booked, join the party at Sure Thing and get the best week of your life sorted. With Sure Thing, you can plan the holiday of a lifetime and celebrate the end of your high-school era in a big way!
Sure Thing has accommodation packages across Australia, including three awesome Western Australia locations – Busselton , Dunsborough and Rottnest Island. Packages are available to book now at www.surething.com.au, so get in quick!
To celebrate upcoming Leavers events in WA, Sure Thing is giving one lucky Spotlight Report reader a Tandem Skydive Experience in Busselton, valued at $449.00 including:
1 x 8,000ft Busselton Tandem Skydive Experience, with Handcam Video and Photos
Entering the competition is as easy as usual, just become our Facebook fan here (if you are not already), fill in the form below with your personal details, and tell us in 25 words or less, what would you like to scream right before jumping off the plane and why? (Eg. Geronimo! The most creative answer will score this epic experience)
- Don’t forget to include your real name
- Please read the rules carefully
- Competition closes Monday 13 November, 2017
- Competition open for Australian residents only
- Winner must be in WA during Schoolies and Leavers Week to claim the prize
- Only 1 entry per person will be accepted
- Winner will be notified by email
- Any duplicate/suspicious entry will be disqualified
- Competition subjected to terms and conditions (see below)
Book the ultimate Leavers Week with Sure Thing
www.surething.com.au
facebook.com/schooliesfanpage/
Leave a Reply