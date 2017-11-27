With Christmas around the corner, we have teamed up with Sphero, the World’s Smallest* App-Enabled Robotic Ball (*That we know of), to give you the chance to win:
1 x Sphero’s Voice Interactive Spider-Man
Entering the competition is as easy as usual, just become our Facebook fan here (if you are not already), fill in the form below with your personal details, and tell us in 25 words or less why “With great power comes great responsibility”? (The most creative answer will win).
- Don’t forget to include your real name
- Please read the rules carefully
- Competition closes Tuesday 5 December 2017
- Competition open for Australian residents only
- Only 1 entry per person will be accepted
- The lucky winner will be notified by email
- Any duplicate/suspicious entry will be disqualified
- Competition subjected to terms and conditions (see below)
About the prize
Ever dream of teaming up with Spider-Man? Well, sometimes dreams do come true. Packed with enough content to fill 300 comic books, Sphero’s voice interactive Spider-Man lets you explore the Marvel universe like never before. Battle notorious villains like Doc Ock & Venom, stop a bank robbery or save (vicious) kittens from a tree. Spidey lets YOU decide how to complete each mission, so, you know, no pressure. You can also practice your Super Hero skills by blasting robots, zapping flies or shooting targets.
Don’t feel like squeezing into your spandex today? Kick back with Spidey and listen to stories, ask him a question or reluctantly chuckle at his bad dad jokes. Activate guard mode and Spidey’s built-in motion sensor will alert him if anyone gets too close. Or set an alarm in the app and start your day the Spidey way! Because Spidey is connected to the web (no, the other kind), he automatically downloads new content for you to explore. There’s never a dull moment when you’re hanging out with your friendly neighborhood Super Hero.
Team up. Hang out. Fight villains. Hero stuff.
Sphero’s newest toys are sure to be a hit over the festive period!
visit www.sphero.com
Leave a Reply