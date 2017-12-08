ADULTS ONLY COMPETITION!

It’s Christmas time, and what better time to be a little bit naughty, for that reason Toys That Tingle, has given us a little something to help you to “Spice up your Christmas” (and the New Year too), by giving 2 lucky spotlight readers the chance to win:



1 x 2 $200 Toys That Tingle Gift Vouchers



Entering the competition is as easy as usual, just become our Facebook fan here (if you are not already), fill in the form below with your personal details, and tell us in 25 words of less “What is the most disappointing Christmas present you have ever received and why”? (The most creative answers will win).

Don’t forget to include your real name

Please read the rules carefully

Competition closes Friday 15 December 2017

Competition open for Australian residents only

Only 1 entry per person will be accepted

The lucky winner will be notified by email



Any duplicate/suspicious entry will be disqualified

Competition subjected to terms and conditions (see below)

About Toys That Tingle



When you shop for adult toys, your experience should be easy, fast and fun.

Toys that Tingle are an online adult store in Australia who aim to provide the highest quality products for you at a price you will love.

To see the full range of adult products click on the link below

(+18 Only)

toysthattingle.com.au

Terms & Conditions

1. Spotlight Report and Toys That Tingle take no responsibility for any delay, loss or damage to prizes sent to winners.

2. While all attempts are made to supply prizes at the completion of a competition, no responsibility will be held by Spotlight Report to supply prizes if for unseen circumstances they are not available.

3. Staff of this site and their immediate families are not eligible to participate in the competition.

4. You must be at least 15 years of age to enter this competition, or have parents or guardians permission.

5. No responsibility will be taken for any entries that may have been lost. The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered upon.

Privacy Note

Spotlight Report takes the privacy of its readers very seriously. Your email address won’t be used for any other purpose other than to enter the competition. Upon completion all email addresses will be deleted.