ADULTS ONLY COMPETITION!
It’s Christmas time, and what better time to be a little bit naughty, for that reason Toys That Tingle, has given us a little something to help you to “Spice up your Christmas” (and the New Year too), by giving 2 lucky spotlight readers the chance to win:
1 x 2 $200 Toys That Tingle Gift Vouchers
Entering the competition is as easy as usual, just become our Facebook fan here (if you are not already), fill in the form below with your personal details, and tell us in 25 words of less “What is the most disappointing Christmas present you have ever received and why”? (The most creative answers will win).
- Don’t forget to include your real name
- Please read the rules carefully
- Competition closes Friday 15 December 2017
- Competition open for Australian residents only
- Only 1 entry per person will be accepted
- The lucky winner will be notified by email
- Any duplicate/suspicious entry will be disqualified
- Competition subjected to terms and conditions (see below)
About Toys That Tingle
When you shop for adult toys, your experience should be easy, fast and fun.
Toys that Tingle are an online adult store in Australia who aim to provide the highest quality products for you at a price you will love.
To see the full range of adult products click on the link below
(+18 Only)
toysthattingle.com.au
