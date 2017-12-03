To celebrate the release of THE SECRET SCRIPTURE, in cinemas December 7, together with Transmission Films, we are giving you the chance to win:
About the film
Lady Rose (Rooney Mara) is an elderly woman who has lived in a hospital for over 50 years. Despite her bleak surroundings there is a light in her eyes that cannot be extinguished. Dr. Stephen Grene (Eric Bana) is drawn to her, compelled to discover her past and help gain her freedom. Through Lady Rose’s ‘scripture’, a life of extraordinary love and great injustice emerges, revealing a remarkable young woman of courage, whose only crime was to fall in love. Set against a backdrop of troubled times locally, and chaos internationally, we learn of her ultimate triumph.
THE SECRET SCRIPTURE – In Cinemas December 7
