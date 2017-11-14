To celebrate the release of THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS, in cinemas November 30, together with Icon Film Distribution, we are giving you the chance to win:
About the film
Based on the book by Les Standiford, THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS tells the story of how Charles Dickens (Dan Stevens from TV’s Downton Abbey) actually revived the holiday of Christmas with his self-published novel, A Christmas Carol. Facing pressure with looming debt, a feckless father (Jonathan Pryce) and recent critical failures, Dickens confronts his past by conjuring up fantastic characters including Ebenezer Scrooge (Christopher Plummer), for his now classic Christmas tale. Full of wit and warmth, THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS will bring out the holiday spirit in everyone.
THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS– In Cinemas November 30
