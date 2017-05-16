To celebrate the release of JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2, in cinemas May 18, we are giving you the chance to win:
1 of 10 double passes to see the film
Entering the competition is as easy as usual, just become our Facebook fan here (if you are not already), fill in the form below with your personal details, and tell us the name of the actor who plays John in the film. (Hint: the answer is in this post)
- Don’t forget to include your real name
- Please read the rules carefully
- Competition closes Friday 19 May 2017
- Competition open for Australian residents only
- Only 1 entry per person will be accepted
- Winners will be notified by email
- Any duplicate/suspicious entry will be disqualified
- Competition subjected to terms and conditions (see below)
About the film
In this high-octane sequel to the 2014 hit, legendary super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy Italian assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers in an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride that takes the non-stop action of the original to a whole new level.
Also starring Ruby Rose, Common, Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane, JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 hits cinemas May 18.
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 – In cinemas May 18
Leave a Reply