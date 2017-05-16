To celebrate the release of JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2, in cinemas May 18, we are giving you the chance to win:

About the film

In this high-octane sequel to the 2014 hit, legendary super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy Italian assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers in an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride that takes the non-stop action of the original to a whole new level.

Also starring Ruby Rose, Common, Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane, JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 hits cinemas May 18.

