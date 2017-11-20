To celebrate the release of Girls Trip, on DVD & Blu-Ray November 29, together with Universal Sony, we are giving you the chance to win:
1 x 10 Copies of the film on Blu-Ray
Entering the competition is as easy as usual, just become our Facebook fan here (if you are not already), fill in the form below with your personal details, and tell us the name of the actor who plays the role of Stewart Pierce in the film. (Hint: The answer is in our movie review here)
- Don’t forget to include your real name
- Please read the rules carefully
- Competition closes Monday 27 November 2017
- Competition open for Australian residents only
- Only 1 entry per person will be accepted
- Winners will be notified by email
- Any duplicate/suspicious entry will be disqualified
- Competition subjected to terms and conditions (see below)
About the film
Four friends (Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish,Queen Latifah) are in for the adventure of a lifetime when they travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.
Girls Trip – Yours to own on DVD & Blu-Ray November 29
Leave a Reply