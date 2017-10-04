To celebrate the release of Chicago PD Season 4, on DVD October 4, we are giving you the chance to win:
1 x 5 copies of season 4 on DVD
Entering the competition is as easy as usual, just become our Facebook fan here (if you are not already), fill in the form below with your personal details, and tell us the name of the actor who plays Hank Voight in the series. (Hint: The answer is in this post)
- Don’t forget to include your real name
- Please read the rules carefully
- Competition closes Wednesday 11 October 2017
- Competition open for Australian residents only
- Only 1 entry per person will be accepted
- Winners will be notified by email
- Any duplicate/suspicious entry will be disqualified
- Competition subjected to terms and conditions (see below)
About the series
From Primetime Emmy® Award winner Dick Wolf (Law & Order) comes the gripping fourth season of this acclaimed drama following the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s Intelligence Unit. Led by Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), the diverse team takes on a demanding roster of cases, including possible terrorist activity, the murder of a sex offender, and a ruthless cop killer. Loyalties are tested and boundaries, both personal and professional, are pushed in all 23 action-packed episodes, collected here to enjoy back-to-back and uninterrupted.
Chicago PD Season 4 – On DVD October 4
Leave a Reply