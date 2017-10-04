To celebrate the release of Chicago PD Season 4, on DVD October 4, we are giving you the chance to win:

About the series

From Primetime Emmy® Award winner Dick Wolf (Law & Order) comes the gripping fourth season of this acclaimed drama following the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s Intelligence Unit. Led by Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), the diverse team takes on a demanding roster of cases, including possible terrorist activity, the murder of a sex offender, and a ruthless cop killer. Loyalties are tested and boundaries, both personal and professional, are pushed in all 23 action-packed episodes, collected here to enjoy back-to-back and uninterrupted.

Chicago PD Season 4 – On DVD October 4



