About the film
Masterful director Takashi Miike’s 100th feature, BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL is the story of fearsome samurai Manji (Takuya Kimura), who becomes cursed with immortality after a legendary battle. Haunted by his sister’s brutal murder, only by slaying 1000 evil men will Manji free himself from the curse and regain his soul. Manji also promises to help young girl Rin (Hana Sugisaki) avenge her parents, who were killed by a group of swordsmen led by ruthless warrior Anotsu (Sôta Fukushi). This mission will change Manji in ways he could never imagine.
Based on the Japanese manga, BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL features awe inspiring swordfights, brilliant choreography, and the wry humour that Takashi Miike is renowned for.
BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL – In Cinemas November 16
