Madman has surprised anime fans once again by bringing the highly acclaimed animated drama Your Name (君の名は) to Australia in glorious Blu-ray quality.

Directed by Makoto Shinkai, Your Name tells the story of Mitsuha, a high school girl in Itomori, a rural town in Japan, and Taki, a high school boy with a part-time job in a restaurant in Tokyo. Their lives experience a major twist when for an inexplicable reason they start to temporarily swap bodies on random days.

Both of them find a way to communicate leaving journals detailing what they did on each other’s behalf, with Mitsuha helping Taki develop a relationship with his coworker crush Miki, while Taki helps Mitsuha become popular in school.

Your Name is a beautifully crafted film, where animation, plot, art and characters convey a meaningful message of love and friendship between unknown people that somehow feel connected.

The story is simple but full of that magic only the Japanese can deliver, where less is more and the characters are the core.

In addition the Blu-ray includes two exclusive postcards, Japanese promos, an English trailer, a Makoto Shinkai filmography featurette and a TV special

Overall, Your Name is another animated triumph for Japan, it has a strong emotional impact and deserves all the success and praise earned worldwide. Let’s hope Hollywood won’t ruin it with a silly live-action remake as it has been rumored.