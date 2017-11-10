No Game No Life: Zero rolls into cinemas Nov 30!

The highly anticipated prequel film to the hit anime series ‘No Game No Life’ is rolling into cinemas November 30 !

Previous to heaven and Earth… there was a war that split the heavens and destroyed the stars. A myth that vanished from records and memories, now, unfolds… Produced by anime powerhouse MADHOUSE (Death Note, One Punch Man), ‘No Game No Life: Zero’ features breathtaking action scenes and unique vibrant art styles in a dark war-torn setting.

Screenings will be in both English Dub audio and Japanese audio (with English subtitles) at select cinemas.

Get your tickets here