“Negan” (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is coming to Australia for Walker Stalker!

Frontier Touring are delighted to confirm a new addition to Australia’s first ever Walker Stalker Con this February. Continuing to deliver on its promise to provide fans with the ultimate experience, Jeffrey Dean Morgan (‘Negan’) will be joining the all-star line-up in Sydney. Additional guests for Sydney and Melbourne will be announcing in the coming weeks.

This new addition will replace Lauren Cohen, who regrettably is no longer able to attend Australia’s Walker Stalker Conventions due to filming commitments. We sincerely apologise to fans that are affected by the cancellation and wish Lauren all the best with upcoming projects.

The new addition of Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins seven of the most popular actors from the TV series who are confirmed to attend, meet fans, pose for photos, sign autographs and participate in stage interviews, including:

Norman Reedus (Daryl)

Michael Cudlitz (Abraham)

Alanna Masterson (Tara)

Ross Marquand (Aaron)

Katelyn Nacon (Enid)

Tom Payne (Jesus)

Chandler Riggs (Carl)

Austin Amelio (Dwight)

Christian Serratos (Rosita)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) [Sydney only] JUST ADDED!

With more than 250,000 attendees globally across three counties and twelve cities, Walker Stalker Con is the largest zombie, horror and sci-fi convention in the world. The two day convention provides an unforgettable experience for fans, allowing them to meet the cast of the #1 show on television and attend a number of stage interviews.

In addition to meeting their favourite cast members, fans can also take part in a number of unique activities across the venue including:

A team of incredibly talented tattoo and graphic artists, helmed by celebrity tattoo artist Chris 51 (A&E’s Epic Ink, GeeksterInk Legends).

(A&E’s Epic Ink, GeeksterInk Legends). Free celebrity Q&A panel sessions led by stars of The Walking Dead

FX, the home of The Walking Dead in Australia, is offering sanctuary to all who visit, in a heavily themed compound filled with activations to keep the walkers at bay and fans of the series entertained.

Escape The Biters activation – Those up for the challenge can follow in the footsteps of the show’s survivors and walk, run or crawl through a house on the hunt for supplies, avoid the zombies and get out ASAP.

Vendors who deal in the comic, entertainment, zombie and other genres and industries.

Zombies and cosplayers roam the convention floor, making for interactive experiences attendees will never forget.

For fans of The Walking Dead, Walker Stalker Con is not to be missed! Secure tickets now to avoid disappointment!

WALKER STALKER

#WSCSydney | #WSCMelbourne

FEBRUARY 2018

Presented by Frontier Touring

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

frontiertouring.com/ walkerstalkercon

Saturday 3 February & Sunday 4 February

The Dome at Sydney Showgrounds, NSW

All Ages

moshtix.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849



Saturday 10 February & Sunday 11 February

Exhibition Pavilion at Melbourne Showgrounds, VIC

All Ages

moshtix.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849