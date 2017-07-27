Thanks to our friends at Madman we had a chance to see the first season of Himouto! Umaru-Chan on Blu-Ray.

Umaru is the perfect girl: she’s beautiful, top of her class and a role model for everyone at school. However, there is more to her than meets the eye. As soon as she enters the apartment she shares with her big brother, Umaru reveals herself to be an immature, compulsive cola drinker and chip eater who spends her time reading manga, playing games and surfing the net.

Fortunately for Umaru, her big brother Taihei is always looking out for her, and despite driving him nuts with her entitled attitude, the pair always have a good time, even if that means keeping Umaru’s true self a secret from her schoolmates.

Himouto! Umaru-Chan is simple, yet effective, light comedy series the purpose of which is to make viewers laugh at classic anime elements, like super-deforms, chibi-like characters and iconic setups like a trip to the beach or gym classes.

The series might feel a bit repetitive, and despite having unnecessary secondary characters (like Umaru’s school arch-rival Tachibana), somehow manages to amuse from beginning to end, delivering some truly hilarious comedy sequences.

The Blu-Ray pack contains excellent extra features, such as podcasts with the voice-cast, songs, TV ads and a bunch of Umaru shorts full of silly fun.

Himouto! Umaru-Chan is now available from Madman. Get your copy here.