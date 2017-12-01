Madman just won’t stop surprising anime lovers, not only releasing the remastered version of Dragon Ball Z, Kai and recently Super I’m on Blu-ray. And now, they’re releasing all the beloved Dragon Ball Z movies we love in a double Blu-ray set.

Watching these films is a total blast from the past, revisiting titles like Dead Zone, Cooler’s Revenge, History of Trunks, Fusion Reborn, recalling the old days when we had to scrounge for poor quality, badly-translated VHS tapes just to get a glimpse of the Z warriors fighting Garlic or the mighty Brolyn.

All the films have their own exceptional moments of nostalgia, and the evolution in drawing and animation is a pleasure to watch. It’s also fun to see some less popular characters back in action and some funny situations featuring baby Gohan.

For most recent fans of the series, the films will resolve many unanswered questions, such as how Goku was able to fully become Saiyan level 3, or why Trunks carries a sword and how he got it.

Overall, both Blu-ray releases are a triumph and a must-own for every fan of the saga who wishes to spend long hours enjoying great battles and silly Toriyama-styled comedy bits, all with stunning audio and video quality. Get your copies here insect!

Movie Collection 1 includes:

DEAD ZONE

DEAD ZONE THE WORLD’S STRONGEST

THE TREE OF MIGHT

LORD SLUG

COOLER’S REVENGE

RETURN OF COOLER

HISTORY OF TRUNKS

BARDOCK FATHER OF GOKU

Movie Collection 2 includes:

SUPER ANDROID 13

BOJACK UNBOUND

BROLY THE LEGENDARY SUPER SAIYAN

BIO BROLY

BROLY: SECOND COMING

FUSION REBORN

WRATH OF THE DRAGON

